Rugby-Harlequins Women's flanker Robinson suspended five weeks for post-match headbutt

The 23-year-old second row will miss the club's next five matches, including the fixture against Bristol Bears on Jan. 20.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 00:00 IST
Harlequins Women's flanker Emily Robinson has been banned for five weeks after being sent off for a headbutt against Saracens' Sydney Gregson, the Rugby Football Union said on Thursday. The Premiership Women's Rugby match on Saturday ended with a confrontation in which Robinson struck the Saracens centre after Gregson forcefully pushed Ella Cromack following the final whistle.

The 23-year-old second row will miss the club's next five matches, including the fixture against Bristol Bears on Jan. 20. At the disciplinary hearing, Robinson acknowledged and confessed to the charge.

"I'm disappointed in myself as I understand that actions such as these have no place in the game," she said. Saracens won the match 31-0.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

