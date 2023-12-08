Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Masters champion Jon Rahm jumped from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Thursday in a big-money move that has sent another shockwave through the sport.

The 29-year-old becomes the biggest name to sign on with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)