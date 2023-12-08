Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 05:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 05:17 IST
Masters champion Jon Rahm jumped from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Thursday in a big-money move that has sent another shockwave through the sport.
The 29-year-old becomes the biggest name to sign on with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LIV Golf
- Saudi
- Public Investment Fund
- Australian Cameron
- Smith
- Jon Rahm
- Saudi Arabia's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister reaffirmed preventing spread of Gaza conflict
Murder accused facing Interpol red notice brought back from Saudi Arabia in CBI coordinated operation: officials.
Murder accused facing Interpol Red Notice brought back from Saudi Arabia
Kremlin: No plan for Putin call with Saudi crown prince before OPEC+ meeting
Italy, Saudi and South Korea compete to host 2030 world fair