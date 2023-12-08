Left Menu

Snooker-Murphy hits first 147 in Shoot-Out history

The 2005 world champion surpassed the previous highest Shoot-Out break of 142 held by Mark Allen since 2011. "Goodness me, that was great fun," Murphy, 41, told Eurosport. It was a pleasure to play for them." Murphy will earn 5,000 pounds ($6,293.50) for the highest break at the tournament in Swansea, unless his record is equalled in the following rounds.

08-12-2023
Englishman Shaun Murphy produced the first 147 break in Snooker Shoot-Out history on Thursday in his first-round victory over Hungarian teenager Bulcsu Revesz. Murphy cleared the table with two minutes and 26 seconds left on the shot clock at the tournament made up of 10-minute frame matches.

Players have 15 seconds per shot for the first five minutes, reducing to 10 seconds in the final five minutes. The 2005 world champion surpassed the previous highest Shoot-Out break of 142 held by Mark Allen since 2011.

"Goodness me, that was great fun," Murphy, 41, told Eurosport. "I love the event and I said I wanted to try to make a century. It's a great thrill, but I can't believe what's just happened.

"You get really excited out there playing in this event, win or lose - and I've done both out there. I'm just delighted and the fans out here have seen something special. It was a pleasure to play for them." Murphy will earn 5,000 pounds ($6,293.50) for the highest break at the tournament in Swansea, unless his record is equalled in the following rounds. ($1 = 0.7945 pounds)

