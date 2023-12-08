Left Menu

Chukwu's header helps Jamshedpur FC share points with Chennaiyin FC

Jamshedpur FC held Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw after going down by a couple of goals in the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Thursday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:39 IST
Chukwu's header helps Jamshedpur FC share points with Chennaiyin FC
Daniel Chima Chukwu. (Picture: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC held Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw after going down by a couple of goals in the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Thursday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The away side made a mark early on, with the quality of their domestic offensive unit reflected by strikes from Farukh Choudhary and Ninthoinganba Meetei.

Farukh met a cross by Rafael Crivellaro and headed it into the top right corner to open the scoring in the ninth minute of the match. The former Mumbai City FC winger returned the favour soon afterwards, spotting Crivellaro with space in front of him and playing a pass outside of the box in the 28th minute. Debjit Majumder held his ground to save the Brazilian's shot at the centre of the goal though.

The visitors continued to sustain periods of dominance upfront. Their quick-footed forwards earned multiple fouls from promising positions, and one of them led to Ninthoinganba doubling their lead with his second goal of the campaign. In the 40th minute, Jordan Murray saw Ninthoinganba in a potential goal-scoring spot on the right side of the box, and he delivered him a short pass that the 22-year-old immediately shot past TP Rehenesh.

Jamshedpur FC took a moment, gathered back their momentum, and cut the lead of Chennaiyin FC through Pachuau Laldinpuia nodding the ball home in the fourth minute of the added time of the first half. It was a culmination of a passage of play where the home team had pegged Chennaiyin FC back on the field. A moment prior to this goal, Laldinpuia had shown timely awareness to set up Muhammed Uvais' strike. The latter faltered, but the former made up for it with a header from a very close range.

That goal perhaps shifted the momentum in the favour of Scott Cooper and his men. Steve Ambri and Imran Khan ran circles around the Chennaiyin FC backline in the opening 15 minutes of the second half. However, Cooper perhaps felt the need for an imposing presence upfront, and hence brought in Daniel Chima Chukwu in place of Ambri in the 61st minute. That move paid off, with Chima acting as the target man in the Chennaiyin FC box, allowing Jamshedpur FC to go more direct in their approach. After a few close attempts, he headed in a cross by Nikhil Barla in the 90th minute, as Owen Coyle's quest to beat his former team on their home turf was vanquished with both sides settling for a point each.

Chennai's Farukh was named the 'Player of the Match' after the 2-2 draw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023