Messi, Inter Miami schedule match in Hong Kong on Feb. 4

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are headed to Hong Kong.The club revealed plans Thursday for a Feb. 4 match there on its first international tour, part of its preseason before the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign.

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 08-12-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 09:52 IST
Lionel Messi Image Credit: ANI

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are headed to Hong Kong.

The club revealed plans Thursday for a Feb. 4 match there on its first international tour, part of its preseason before the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. Messi and Inter Miami will face a team composed of top players from the First Division league in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong is a beautiful city with a great sports scene,” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said in remarks distributed by the team. “Throughout my career, I have spent a lot of time in Asia — I am so pleased to have the opportunity to bring Inter Miami to play our first international tour match in this fantastic city.” The match will be hosted at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium.

Inter Miami previously revealed plans to play in El Salvador on Jan. 19. The team was scheduled to play in China last month but plans for that two-game trip fell through.

Inter Miami said additional “preseason matches and destinations will be announced in the coming weeks.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

