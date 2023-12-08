Left Menu

Hockey India Junior, Sub-Junior Academy Championship 2023: Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports register wins

Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Cheema Hockey Academy won their respective matches in the Sub Junior Category. Army Boys Sports Company, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Namdhari XI won their respective matches in the Junior category

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 13:11 IST
Hockey India Junior, Sub-Junior Academy Championship 2023: Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports register wins
Players in action during 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Academy Championship 2023 (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day 5 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone A) witnessed Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Cheema Hockey Academy win their respective matches in the Sub Junior category while Army Boys Sports Company, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Namdhari XI won their respective matches in the Junior category. Raja Karan Hockey Academy qualifies for Semis: In the first match of the Sub Junior Category, Raja Karan Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Academy Bhagta 6-0. Mayank Rawat (3', 27', 34') scored a hat-trick for Raja Karan Hockey Academy while Hargun Singh (22'), Sahil (33') and Kumar Paras (50') contributed a goal each as they confirmed their place in the Semi-Finals.

Cheema Hockey Academy records first win: In the second match of the Sub Junior Category, Cheema Hockey Academy defeated Salute Hockey Academy 6-0. Robanpreet Singh (10', 36', 47', 52') scored four goals while Masih Vansh (27') and Tushal (44') scored a goal each as Cheema Hockey Academy ended their tournament on a high. Army Boys Sports Company continues unbeaten streak: In the first match of the Junior Category, Army Boys Sports Company defeated HAR Hockey Academy 5-1. Manjeet (19', 48') scored a brace and Captain Harpal (18'), Samir (35') and Ankush (50') scored a goal each for Army Boys Sports Company. The lone goal from Nitin (14') for HAR Hockey Academy didn't prevent Army Boys Sports Company from finishing at the top of the table in Pool A.

Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta records comfortable victory: In the second match of the Junior Category, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 5-1. Shamsher Singh (33', 60') and Satnam Singh (36', 58') scored braces while Captain Deepak Singh (39') scored one goal for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy. The lone goal for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy came in the fourth quarter from Rohan (47'). Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy tops Pool B: In the third match of the Junior Category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Markandeshwar Hockey Academy 8-2. Japnit Singh (44', 47', 52') scored a hat-trick, Captain Gursewak Singh (22', 27') scored a brace and Joban Singh (6'), Om Rajnesh Saini (8') and Prince Kumar (44') scored a goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Jatin (11') and Sahil (23') scored the two goals for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy as they bowed out of the tournament since they didn't finish in the top two from Pool B.

Namdhari XI wins three in a row to qualify for semis: In the fourth match of the Junior Category, Namdhari XI defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 7-2. Captain Navraj Singh (11', 25', 39') led from the front for Namdhari XI and was well supported by Mandeep Singh (7'), Bihara Singh (32'), Yuvraj Singh (46') and Dharam Singh (54') who scored a goal each. Cheema Hockey Academy found themselves at 2-2 a few minutes into the second quarter after a brace from Divyanshu Sharma (3', 18') but a barrage of goals from Namdhari XI meant that Cheema Hockey Academy would finish at the bottom of their pool following the loss. Junior Category Semi-Final line-up (to be played on 9th December):

1st Semi-final - Army Boys Sports Company vs Namdhari XI 2nd Semi-final - Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy vs HAR Hockey Academy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023