Left Menu

New Zealand takes 8-run first-innings lead in rain-affected 2nd test against Bangladesh

PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 14:46 IST
New Zealand takes 8-run first-innings lead in rain-affected 2nd test against Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Glenn Phillips hit a 72-ball 87 as New Zealand was bowled out for 180 to take an eight-run first-innings lead against Bangladesh at tea on day three of the rain-affected second cricket test on Friday.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed three wickets each while pacer Shoriful Islam and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took two wickets.

Bangladesh was dismissed for 172 in its first innings.

After an entire second day and the first session of the third day was washed out due to rain or wet grounds, Phillips led the charge with one-day style batting as New Zealand resumed at 55-5.

Phillips hit nine fours and four sixes in his innings and was particularly harsh on Hasan, hitting three fours and one six in his first three overs to keep the runs flowing.

Bangladesh leads the two-match series after a 150-run victory in the first test and is looking for its first test series win over New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023