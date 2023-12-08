Left Menu

Project Grand Slam to support junior women tennis players

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:13 IST
Project Grand Slam to support junior women tennis players
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Concerned that no Indian woman tennis player could make it to the junior Grand Slams in the last five years, Lakshya Sports and Amalgam Steel have launched 'Project Grand Slam' which will extend comprehensive support to five players, identified through a rigourous process.

The primary objective of the ambitious project is to guide young players from the grassroots level and provide them with all round support for evolving into world-class tennis players.

The project is a brainchild of Sports NGO Lakshya's Vice President and Joint Secretary of AITA Sunder Iyer and Sourav Mishra, JMD of Amalgam Steel.

In the first phase, Maya Rajeshwaran, Prisha Shinde, Kaashvi Sunil, Aishwarya Jadhav, Rishitha Reddy, Nainika Reddy, Yashika Shoukeen, Sejal Bhutada and Akruti Sonkusare have been short-listed for the program. About 100 players were identified thorough recent Nationals in Kolhapur and after further assessment, the list was pruned to nine and finally either four or five will be picked for assistance through the project.

''We have not had much success with our young girls in the last five years. We had just one girl making it to the junior Grand Slams, but through this program we want to see at least four to five girls play at all the Grand Slams regularly and start a new chapter in Indian tennis,'' said Iyer. Through the Project Grand Slam, the players will get scholarships, financial support, free travel and stay for tournaments, access to top-notch coaching and facilities for improvement apart from coach assistance during tournaments and help for equipment and gear.

''We want to produce junior Grand Slam champions from India. Our objective is to give selected players essential resources and assistance they may require to achieve their potential and represent India at national and international stages. Our goal is to spot talent at an early age and nurture them to succeed in their careers,'' said Vijay Pandey, President of HR at Amalgam Steel.

The Formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ashish Desai, the Secretary of Lakshya Sports and Sourav Mishra.

The program will be guided by Hemant Bendrey and S Narendranath, Shivika Burman and Namita Bal will be the travelling coaches along with physio and strength training coaches.

''We have a series of ITF events in India. We will be sending a travelling coach for the events to support and evaluate the girls. We will then make a final list for the program in the second phase in April 2024,'' said Desai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023