Left Menu

Delhi Capitals look to add depth to their squad at WPL Auction 2024 on Saturday

Jonathan Batty also expressed that the WPL has set the standard for all the other women's tournaments in the world, "We witnessed a great quality of cricket in the last edition of the Women's Premier League. The best players in the world were in the tournament. We saw some great matches and scores. This tournament is the benchmark for all the other women's tournaments in the world."

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:55 IST
Delhi Capitals look to add depth to their squad at WPL Auction 2024 on Saturday
Delhi Capitals logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals are all geared up to strengthen their squad in the Auction for the Women's Premier League 2024 set to be held in Mumbai on Saturday. The Delhi-based franchise, which has retained 15 players, has to acquire three players to complete their squad for the WPL. It has a remaining purse of Rs 2.25 crore ahead of the Auction. Speaking ahead of the Auction, Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "We want to improve the depth of the squad. We did really well in last year's Auction and constructed a good 18-player squad. We'll just look to make our current squad slightly better in the upcoming Auction. The coaching group has had a few discussions on the team we want to have and we are excited to go into the Auction."

Batty also expressed that the WPL has set the standard for all the other women's tournaments in the world, "We witnessed a great quality of cricket in the last edition of the Women's Premier League. The best players in the world were in the tournament. We saw some great matches and scores. This tournament is the benchmark for all the other women's tournaments in the world." When asked about the impact of the WPL, Assistant Coach Hemlata Kala said, "There's a lot of excitement among the women cricketers after the advent of the Women's Premier League. All players want to be a part of the tournament. The first season of the WPL has had a positive impact on women's cricket. And we can see that with the Indian team doing well in T20s in recent months. The players have also improved their skills in power-hitting and fielding."

Please find below the names of the players retained by the Delhi Capitals for WPL 2024: Overseas Players: Meg Lanning (C), Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Laura Harris.

Indian Players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniyaa Bhatia, Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023