Phillips's counterattacking knock keeps NZ alive as bad light affects Day 3 of 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Glenn Phillips put New Zealand in control in the first innings while Zakir Hasan rose to the challenge in the second innings on day three of the second Test which was majorly affected by rain on Friday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Less than 32 overs were bowled and wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals throughout the day.

The Kiwis set out to chase 172 posted by Bangladesh in the first innings at the beginning of the day with the scoreboard reading 56/5. After rain interrupted the beginning of the first session, Nayeem Hasan scalped two leaving NZ at 97/7. Phillips from that point took calculated risks, attacked the bowlers on possible occasions and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Phillips's presence on the field proved the Bangladesh spinners ineffective forcing the skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to think hard and revamp his plans. He turned to his pacers and Shoriful Islam rose to the challenge, providing the breakthrough between the crucial 50-run stand between Phillips and Kyle Jamieson.

Phillips's knock of 87 off 72 balls which included nine boundaries and four maximums ensured that the Kiwis went past 172 and ended up with a score of 180. With a slender lead of 8 runs, Bangladesh lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the very first over and in the battle of skippers Tim Southee emerged victorious and bagged the wicket of Shanto for a score of 15(24).

Bad light brought the day to an end and only allowed eight overs to be bowled in the final session. Almost five sessions have been lost in the second Test yet the game has progressed at a brisk rate. Bangladesh ended Day 3 with a score of 38/2 in 8 overs.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 172 & 38/2 (Zakir Hasan 16*; Ajaz Patel 1-13, Tim Southee 1-8) vs New Zealand 180 (Glenn Phillips 87; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-53, Taijul Islam 3-64). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)