England withdraw Emma from one-off women's Test against India

Lamb has returned home to the UK where she will see a spinal surgeon to determine next steps, ECB said in a statement.While Gordon played her only Test against Australia Women four years ago in Taunton, Bouchier is yet to make her debut in the conventional format but has played 22 T20Is and three ODIs for England Women.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
England batting all-rounder Emma Lamb was on Friday withdrawn from the upcoming one-off Test against India to be played here from December 14-17. The 25-year-old has suffered a back injury and will be returning home to consult with a spinal surgeon, according to England Cricket. Middle-order batter Maia Bouchier and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon have been added to the Test squad, stated ECB.

“Emma Lamb has been withdrawn from the England Women Test squad to play India due to a back problem. Lamb has returned home to the UK where she will see a spinal surgeon to determine next steps,” ECB said in a statement.

While Gordon played her only Test against Australia Women four years ago in Taunton, Bouchier is yet to make her debut in the conventional format but has played 22 T20Is and three ODIs for England Women. Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Giler, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

