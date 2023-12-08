Anantjeet, Raiza unstoppable in shooting trials

Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka was unchallengeable in the men's skeet national selection trials 1, while Raiza Dhillon overcame national champion Ganemat Sekhon in women's skeet at the Karni Singh range here on Friday.

Rajasthan's Naruka and Haryana's Raiza, both shot down 58 clay targets in the 60-shot final to register victories.

National champion Naruka, following his exploits in Hangzhou, shot 24 early in the morning in the final qualification round to finish on top in the 40-strong field with a score of 121 out of a possible 125.

He missed a target on his very first station in the six-man final, but only one more after that, to leave behind Sheeraz Sheikh comfortably in second place. Sheeraz shot 56, while Gurjaot Khangura was third with 45-hits in the first 50 targets.

Sheeraz, on a comeback trail, also kept his poise throughout the day, coming second in a four-man shoot-off for two final qualification spots. Gurjaot won the shoot-off to take the other spot.

In women's skeet, Raiza was in sublime form throughout the three-day competition and shot three rounds of perfect 25s to top the qualifiers with a score of 122. She would have broken Ganemat's current national record by two had the scores of the trials been considered.

Indian No. 1 Ganemat shot a perfect 25 on the day to get into the finals in second place with a score of 120. There was no stopping Raiza, however, as she shot down 58 targets as against Ganemat's 54 in the finals, to win. Rajasthan shooter Maheshwari Chauhan finished third with a score of 43.

The skeet finals concluded the first shotgun national selection trials and the second is due to take place in Bhopal from December 15-21.

