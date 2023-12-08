Left Menu

Bangar back at Punjab Kings as head of cricket development

Its my privilege to be with the Punjab Kings again, Bangar stated in a media release.Bangar will work in tandem with the teams head coach Trevor Bayliss as the duo will form the think tank for the IPL auction, slated to be held in Dubai on December 19.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:07 IST
Bangar back at Punjab Kings as head of cricket development
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings on Friday appointed former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar as its head of cricket development for the upcoming IPL season.

The former India all-rounder was the franchise's assistant coach when it finished runners-up in 2014.

In the next two seasons, he served as the head coach when the side finished at the bottom of the table. ''It's my privilege to be with the Punjab Kings again,'' Bangar stated in a media release.

Bangar will work in tandem with the team's head coach Trevor Bayliss as the duo will form the think tank for the IPL auction, slated to be held in Dubai on December 19. ''We have a good core group of players as evidenced by the fact that we have the lowest number of player releases this year. The challenge is to give the squad the best support possible during and after the season to make the team stronger and deliver success,'' Bangar said.

Bangar was the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting consultant before being named the team's head coach for the next two years.

Punjab Kings have released five players, including Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023