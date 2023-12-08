Left Menu

Glenn Maxwell set to miss Melbourne Stars next BBL clash due to injury

Glenn Maxwell's injury on Friday inflicted a major blow on Melbourne Stars as he is set to miss their next game against Perth Scorchers.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:29 IST
Glenn Maxwell (Photo: Melbourne Stars). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Glenn Maxwell's injury on Friday inflicted a major blow on Melbourne Stars as he is set to miss their next game against Perth Scorchers. The franchise released an official statement to announce Maxwell's absence from the clash, "Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash against the Perth Scorchers after injuring his forearm muscle. Maxwell suffered the injury whilst batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday night and will start his rehabilitation immediately."

During his knock of 23 off 14 balls, Maxwell sustained an injury on his forearm while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday. Maxwell received medical treatment and was seen applying ice in the dugout following his dismissal.

As a result, Maxwell will remain on the sidelines for Melbourne Stars clash against Perth on Wednesday at the MCG. In the experienced all-rounder's absence, Marcus Stoinis will take the onus to lead the charge with the bat and add depth to the bowling department as well.

Along with Maxwell, Melbourne will also miss their star pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile after he picked up a calf strain against the Brisbane Heat. During the clash, he came out to bat at No. 11 with a runner. The club provided an update on his injury in a statement which read, "Nathan Coulter-Nile will undergo scans this weekend to determine damage to a calf injury suffered whilst bowling against the Brisbane Heat."

In the absence of Nathan, Melbourne will be keen to get Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's services who will only play five matches for the franchise throughout the tournament as per the No objection certificate granted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

