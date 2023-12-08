Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on Liverpool's star goalkeeper Alisson

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp issued a fitness update on star goalkeeper Alisson ahead of the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Brazilian keeper has been sitting on the sidelines since playing out a 1-1 draw with title defenders Manchester City last month.

During the pre-match press conference, Klopp spoke on the potential return of the Brazilian and said as quoted from the club's official website and said, "Alisson looks good, I don't know if good enough now for tomorrow. I have to check that with the coaches and the medical department, and with Ali, of course." Another crucial cog of Liverpool's working machinery who is in doubt for the clash is World Cup-winning mid-fielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old ended up sustaining an injury during Liverpool's midweek victory against Sheffield United. Klopp admitted that uncertainty still revolves around Alexis's injury and they will have to monitor him each day.

"Macca doesn't look good, so we have to see day by day. They were pretty hopeful after the game that it was not serious. It's not that serious but in the period of the year if you are out for five days, it's 12 games pretty much," Klopp added. "We have to wait there how he shows up here today. I don't expect him to be ready for tomorrow, I don't know about Thursday or Sunday after that, so it's pretty much stop and go. We have to see," Klopp added.

Finally, Klopp also addressed the future of defender Joel Matip, who has entered the final year of his contract with the club. He is currently out of action after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last weekend during Liverpool's hard-fought 4-3 triumph over Fulham. "Yeah, I'm pretty sure the club will show their class, just how you should do it. I'm pretty sure the club told Joel already that whatever happens, so as long as he is injured, everything is fine," Klopp said.

"And now we have to make a decision together with Joel how it looks after that. That's a normal thing to do. But, yes, he deserves all the support from us obviously and he will get it," Klopp added. Liverpool will look to go at the top of the table with a victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)