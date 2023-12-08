Olympics-Russian, Belarusian athletes to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals - IOC
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 19:56 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Russian and Belarusian athletes who qualify in their sport for the Paris 2024 Olympics can take part as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems at the event next year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.
The athletes had initially been banned from competing internationally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, but have since been gradually allowed back as neutral athletes in most sports.
