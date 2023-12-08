Left Menu

Turkey's Halkbank Spor Kulubu in Volleyball Club World Championships semis

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:23 IST
A fine overall performance helped Turkey's Halkbank Spor Kulubu blank Sada Cruzeiro Volei of Brazil 3-0 in their last Pool B match and reach the semifinals of the men's Volleyball Club World Championships here on Friday.

Playing in the competition for the first time, Halkbank needed three full points against one of the most successful teams in the Club World Championships, and the Turkish League leaders showed why they are such a dangerous side when their Dutch captain Abdel-Aziz Nimir, French outside hitter Earvin Ngapeth and Canadian Perrin John Gordon came to party.

Ngapeth (15 points), Nimir (14) and Perrin (12) shared bulk of the load as Halkbank completed a 26-24 25-18 28-26 win in 85 minutes to kick-off celebrations in the Turkish camp.

Halkbank finished second in Pool B with three points behind another first-timers Suntory Sunbirds of Japan, who had sealed their semifinal berth on Thursday after snatching a point during their 2-3 loss against Sada. They had defeated Halkbank 3-0 on the opening day of competition to finish with four points.

