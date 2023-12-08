"I am sorry...I struggle to see him": Man City manager Pep Guardiola apologizes to Phillips

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola apologised to England mid-fielder Kalvin Phillips for the lack of game time and not picking him in the playing XI as he "struggles to see him" in his team. The Premier League title defenders have struggled in the absence of defensive mid-fielder Rodri in their recent games. During their mid-week defeat against Aston Villa, the Blues struggled to exercise control in the mid-field.

Despite Rodri's absence, Guardiola is reluctant to use Phillips who plays the same role. Ahead of their Premier League clash against Luton, Guardiola apologised to the English mid-fielder stating that he doesn't deserve the treatment that he received. "I don't know what's going to happen. I feel so sorry for my decision for him. I've said that many times. He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry," Guardiola said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from Sky Sports.

"The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example. And after that I have to give him something and I didn't do that. It's just because I visualise some things and visualise the team and things - and I struggle to see him," Guardiola added. City's defeat to Aston Villa saw the treble winners slip to fourth place in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Despite managing to bag just three points out of the available 12 in the past four games, Guardiola believes City could be in need of the challenge of winning consecutive games. "As a manager, I sometimes need that challenge. I think for everyone in the club, it's good what we are living. I think it's necessary to live that," Guardiola said.

"For a long time, [it was about] how good we are, like a cat [being stroked]. And maybe we need to say it's terrible. It's all beautiful and now we are not able to win one game. Maybe for myself first, I need that challenge to prove I'm a good manager to lift the players and hope for them to overcome that situation. For the players, it's a good challenge, to say: Aston Villa were miles better than all of us," Guardiola added. In the hunt to regain form and clinching three points City will make a trip to Luton on Sunday. (ANI)

