National Billiards & Snooker: Pankaj Advani to clash against Malkeet Singh in semi-final

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:23 IST
World champion Pankaj Advani entered the semifinals of the 6-Red snooker event at the ongoing National Billiards & Snooker Championships, beating Petroleum Sports Promotion Board teammate Brijesh Damani here on Friday. The 26-time IBSF world champion scored a 6-4 (1-60, 37-12, 32-11, 51-7, 47-14, 41-24, 5-39, 5-43, 0-43, 75-0) victory over Damani in the quarterfinals.

Advani will take on on Malkeet Singh of RSPB in the last-four round. Malkeet defeated Younis Nazir Kuchey of Jammu & Kashmir 6-3 (35-45, 49-5, 20-38, 59-4, 39-38, 38-32, 4-45, 46-10, 44-38). In the other semifinal, Aditya Mehta (PSPB) will take on E Pandurangaiah (RSPB).

While Mehta prevailed over Muddasir Ashiq (J&K) 6-4 (16-50, 20-42, 43-14, 0-54, 43-32, 1-44, 67-0, 71-0, 36-23, 46-7), Pandurangaiah defeated Md Hussain Khan (RSPB) 6-3 (9-50, 34-15, 59-8, 26-45, 36-41, 42-5, 33-17, 43-21, 67-21).

