National Billiards & Snooker: Pankaj Advani to clash against Malkeet Singh in semi-final
In the other semifinal, Aditya Mehta PSPB will take on E Pandurangaiah RSPB.While Mehta prevailed over Muddasir Ashiq JK 6-4 16-50, 20-42, 43-14, 0-54, 43-32, 1-44, 67-0, 71-0, 36-23, 46-7, Pandurangaiah defeated Md Hussain Khan RSPB 6-3 9-50, 34-15, 59-8, 26-45, 36-41, 42-5, 33-17, 43-21, 67-21.
- Country:
- India
World champion Pankaj Advani entered the semifinals of the 6-Red snooker event at the ongoing National Billiards & Snooker Championships, beating Petroleum Sports Promotion Board teammate Brijesh Damani here on Friday. The 26-time IBSF world champion scored a 6-4 (1-60, 37-12, 32-11, 51-7, 47-14, 41-24, 5-39, 5-43, 0-43, 75-0) victory over Damani in the quarterfinals.
Advani will take on on Malkeet Singh of RSPB in the last-four round. Malkeet defeated Younis Nazir Kuchey of Jammu & Kashmir 6-3 (35-45, 49-5, 20-38, 59-4, 39-38, 38-32, 4-45, 46-10, 44-38). In the other semifinal, Aditya Mehta (PSPB) will take on E Pandurangaiah (RSPB).
While Mehta prevailed over Muddasir Ashiq (J&K) 6-4 (16-50, 20-42, 43-14, 0-54, 43-32, 1-44, 67-0, 71-0, 36-23, 46-7), Pandurangaiah defeated Md Hussain Khan (RSPB) 6-3 (9-50, 34-15, 59-8, 26-45, 36-41, 42-5, 33-17, 43-21, 67-21).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Advani completes grand double in Billiards Worlds, outclasses Kothari in final
Kiara Advani relishes healthy pizza baked by hubby Sidharth, calls him "best chef"
'Kal Ho Naa Ho' teaches about living in the moment: Nikkhil Advani on 20 years of film
Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani shares what she likes, dislikes most about hubby Sidharth Malhotra
National Billiards & Snooker: Advani, Chawla, Mehta enter 6-Red snooker Round of 32