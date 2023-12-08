Left Menu

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed goes for an MRI scan after complaining of discomfort in right leg

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed went for an MRI scan after he complained of discomfort in his right leg on Day 3 of the four-day Test against Prime Minister's XI on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:59 IST
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed goes for an MRI scan after complaining of discomfort in right leg
Abrar Ahmed (Photo: Pakistan Cricket). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed went for an MRI scan after he complained of discomfort in his right leg on Day 3 of the four-day Test against Prime Minister's XI on Friday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an official statement to reveal that Abrar was taken off the field after complaining of discomfort in his right leg which read, "Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day of four-day game against Prime Minister's XI. As a result, the 25-year-old was taken off the field. Following his complaint, Abrar was sent for a MRI scan. Further details will be shared in due course, after medical panel assess the MRI reports."

During the course of the game, Abrar bowled a total of 27 overs against the Prime Minister's XI and ended up conceding 80 runs while claiming the wicket of Marcus Harris. After this setback, ESPNcricinfo stated that it is "highly unrealistic" that Brar will feature for the first Test against Australia which will be played in Perth on December 14.

If he is unable to get fit in time for the first Test, left-arm spinner Noman Ali could emerge as the best possible option to replace him. The left-arm spinner has played 15 Tests and has claimed 47 wickets but on a surface that tends to fall on the slower side.

Another possible option could be legspinners Usama Mir who is also in Australia for the Big Bash League featuring for the Melbourne Stars. Mir was among the three players who were granted no-objection certificates by the PCB to feature in the BBL.

Along with pacer Haris Rauf, Mir was allowed to play five matches while Zaman Khan will only feature in just four matches. The matches will be played from December 7 to 28. The four-day Test was scheduled as part of Pakistan's preparation for their three-match Test series against Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023