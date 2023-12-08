Sports News Roundup: Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Masters champion Jon Rahm jumped from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Thursday in a big-money move that has sent another shockwave through the sport. The 29-year-old becomes the biggest name to sign on with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move

The DP World Tour must "rewrite the rules" on eligibility for the Ryder Cup following Jon Rahm's stunning move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, world number two Rory McIlroy said. Masters champion Rahm jumped from the PGA Tour to LIV on Thursday in a big-money move which sent another shockwave through the sport.

Factbox-No-fly zones, traffic bans and metro ticket hikes at Paris Olympics

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune confirmed on Thursday a no-fly zone over Paris on the evening of the Olympic Games opening ceremony next July, and tried to reassure people that the transport system could handle an expected surge in numbers. NO-FLY ZONE:

In Olympics race, Adidas pursues edge in new sports

As sportswear rivals jockey for position ahead of next year's Paris Olympics, Adidas is aiming to stamp its brand on smaller events such as breaking, climbing, skateboarding and BMX. After a high-profile fallout with Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, ended its highly profitable Yeezy shoe line, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden is seeking to reboot its image.

Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is confident in the security measures planned for next year's Paris Games, the governing body's CEO Sarah Hirshland said. French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday there is no "plan B" for the Games' opening ceremony, days after a man armed with a knife and hammer killed a German tourist and left two people wounded near the Eiffel Tower.

Figure skating-American Malinin lands first ever quad Axel in a short program

American Ilia Malinin made more quad history on Thursday at the ISU Grand Prix Final as the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in a short program. The 19-year-old is the only skater to have landed a quad Axel in competition, but had never attempted it in a short program where it is riskier because there is less margin for error. The quad Axel is considered the sport's most difficult jump because it has four-and-a-half revolutions.

Factbox-Changing gear: how sponsors determine what Olympic athletes wear

When Olympic athletes strive to set sporting records, they are not only representing their country but also often advertising the brands that make the running shoes or swimsuits they compete in and the track suits they wear while not performing. The sportswear brands which pay Olympians to market their clothing and footwear, say that their high-tech products improve performance, while at the same time trading off the star power of some athletes to market fashion apparel and shoes.

Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says

Lionel Messi's arrival in the U.S. this year helped Major League Soccer shatter attendance records at home while elevating its profile abroad, commissioner Don Garber told Reuters. "His impact has been unimaginable," Garber said in an interview on the same day Messi was named Time's Athlete of the Year for 2023.

NHL roundup: Mikael Granlund's OT goal gives Sharks wild win

Mikael Granlund scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a wild 6-5 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. San Jose erased a 4-0 deficit, after Detroit put in four goals in a span of 4:35 in the second period. The Sharks replied with four goals later in the period.

Olympics-Russians, Belarusians to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals - IOC

Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris 2024 Olympics can take part as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems at the event next year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday. Russians and Belarusians had initially been banned from competing internationally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

