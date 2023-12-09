Left Menu

ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch which hosted ODI World Cup 2023 final as 'average'

The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch in Ahmedabad which hosted the extravagant ODI World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia on November 19th has been rated 'average' by the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to ESPNcricinfo.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 09:21 IST
ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch which hosted ODI World Cup 2023 final as 'average'
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Picture: GCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch in Ahmedabad which hosted the ODI World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia on November 19th has been rated 'average' by the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to ESPNcricinfo. ICC released its list of pitch and outfield ratings for eight ODI World Cup 2023 matches and five Indian venues were rated average overall, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Apart from hosting the final match of the prestigious tournament, the most anticipated game of the World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan also took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium which also received an 'average' rating on the recommendation of the ICC's pitch consultant Andy Atkinson. The pitch in Kolkata's Eden Gardens which hosted the second semi-final match between Australia and South Africa was also given an 'average' rating. Meanwhile, Eden Gardens received the most average ratings out of all the World Cup 2023 venues in India - five in all.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium was rated 'good'. Wankhede Stadium hosted the first semi-final match between India and New Zealand, where the 'Men in Blue' clinched a 70-run win. The apex body of international cricket rates pitches, and separately outfields, for all international games: very good, good, average, below average, poor, unfit.

Recapping the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, India struggled on a tough batting surface after Australia elected to field first, with fifties coming from KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54). India was bundled out for 240 in their 50 overs. In the chase of 241, Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) guided Australia to their sixth WC title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global
4
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023