"We have to keep doing our work," says East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat

Ahead of East Bengal FC's upcoming clash against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, the Red and Gold head coach Carles Cuadrat said that they will try to fight for points in front of the home fans. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cuadrat said that they have still achieved nothing in the league with just one win at home. He added that they need to continue their hard work in the upcoming games.

"Of course, we have our feet on the floor, and we are very humble. We understand that we have achieved nothing, just (a) victory at home. And when you come from four games without a win, of course, one game is not going to put you in the sky. So, we are conscious that we have to keep doing our work and that we have a wonderful opportunity tomorrow again in front of our supporters to show that we are a competitive team and to try to fight for the points," Cuadrat said as quoted by ISL's official website. The Spaniard added that if they can win six points in their next two home matches then it would be a 'sensation'.

"I'm preparing to win the match. And as I told (before), if we could get six points from our next two home matches (NorthEast United FC and Punjab FC), it's going to be a very different sensation for all of us," he added. He added that the Red and Golds will be trying to take advantage of the home game.

"So, this is the target. Try to use the advantage of playing at home. Try to bring our supporters to the stadium to help us, and try to live in a nice moment that helps us get the victory," he added. He praised the away side and said that they have a good side and are coming to win the match against East Bengal so they need to be cautious.

"We have a lot of respect for Punjab FC. We know that they have a plan, and they work very well with it. We know that they are going to come here to try to win the game. So we are very focused on trying to keep going with our good dynamic that we started in the last match and try to be mentally strong to get a new victory, which is very important for us," Cuadrat concluded. East Bengal are coming into this game after a massive 5-0 win against Northeast United FC. The Kolkata-based club are standing in the eighth place of the points table after winning two of their seven games. (ANI)

