Soccer-Conflict forces Palestinian team Jabal Al Mukaber to withdraw from AFC Cup

The move is the latest to affect Palestinian teams as a result of the conflict. The Palestinian national team's World Cup qualifier against Australia last month, which was due to be played in the West Bank, was moved to Kuwait due to security concerns.

Palestinian club Jabal Al Mukaber have withdrawn from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup as a result of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the region's governing body has announced. A statement on the AFC's official website said the Palestine Football Association had informed the Kuala Lumpur-based organisation of Jabal Al Mukaber's decision to pull out of the continent's second-tier club competition.

"The AFC notes the club's withdrawal with regret and the matter has now been referred to the AFC Competitions Committee for relevant further action, including the recognition of force majeure," the confederation said. Jabal Al Mukaber had been drawn in Group A of the competition and had won their opening game 1-0 against Syria's Al-Futuwa before losing 4-0 to Al-Nahda from Oman prior to the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

The withdrawal means all of Jabal Al Mukaber's results will be cancelled and considered null and avoid, in accordance with AFC tournament regulations. The move is the latest to affect Palestinian teams as a result of the conflict.

