Hockey India Academy Championship 2023: Roundglass Punjab, HAR Hockey Academy register wins

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 10-1 in the Sub Junior Category

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 13:53 IST
Players in action during 1st Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The day six of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 witnessed Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy win their match in the Sub-Junior Category to top Pool B and qualify for the Semi-Finals. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy wins three in a row:

In the Sub Junior Category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 10-1. Ghumanhera Riser's Academy's Yuvraj Singh (6') scored the opening goal of the match but that was the only moment of glory they found in the game as Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy fired in 10 goals thereafter. The goals came from Amandeep (14', 47', 49'), Sunny (36', 60'), Charanjeet Singh (8'), Gurjot Singh (11'), Samuel (16'), Rajbhar Sajan (27') and Varinder Singh (51') as RHA went on to top Pool B and qualify for the Semis. Despite the loss, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy qualified for the Semis, having finished second in their Pool. Sub Junior Category Semi-Finals line-up (to be played on 9th December): 1st Semi-Final: HAR Hockey Academy vs Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 2nd Semi-Final: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy vs Raja Karan Hockey Academy. (ANI)

