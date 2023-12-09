Legends League Cricket: Urbanrisers Hyderabad to take on Manipal Tigers in final

After 21 days of fireworks, the Legends League Cricket has reached the showdown in Surat as debutantes Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Manipal Tigers have reached the final. Captains Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh looked very relaxed in the pre-final press conference on Friday as they posed with the trophy and discussed their road to the finals. Both captains spoke about what it means to the team to be a part of the Legends League Cricket in their first season and reach the finals as they have multiple times even as teammates in the Indian Cricket team and also with their respective teams in other leagues.

The road to the finals for both teams was full of explosive cricket in the league stages. Urbanrisers Hyderabad was the first team to qualify for the finals as they beat Manipal in Qualifier 1. Manipal had to go through the grind and await their turn in what was the semi-final against India Capitals. They registered a narrow win to set up the clash against Urbanrisers in the final. "Legends League Cricket has been as competitive as any cricket we have played and we are looking forward to an equally good game of cricket in the finals. Both of us have played many finals both together and against each other and I know that this experience will be as good as others," Suresh Raina said in the pre-final press conference, according to a release.

"It was a good road to the finals and we are very glad to have made it on our debut as well. Legends League Cricket has been a very fun experience and has seen equally competitive cricket. Playing across four cities - Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag - and finally now in Surat has also been great for promoting sport in these cities where international cricket has not been played traditionally. We have also been very happy with the playing conditions everywhere." said, Harbhajan Singh. Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket said they thank everyone who has watched, supported and enjoyed the Legends League Cricket.

"The people of every city have welcomed our league and come out to the stadiums in huge numbers to watch their favourite cricketers and legends of the cricketing world. We look forward to the finals in the sold-out Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Saturday," he said. The finals will be played at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium and feature some big names from national and international cricket including Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Martin Guptil, Md. Kaif, Praveen Kumar and Asghar Aghan. (ANI)

