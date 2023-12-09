Skiing-Shiffrin captures World Cup win 91 in St. Moritz downhill

American Mikaela Shiffrin extended her remarkable World Cup victory record to 91 in the downhill at St. Moritz on Saturday. The twice Olympic gold medallist recorded a two-run time of one minute 28.84 seconds for her fourth career World Cup downhill win and first at the Swiss resort.

She edged Sofia Goggia of Italy, who finished 0.15 behind after a ski buckled briefly near the end of her second run. "It was so much fun, I'm freaking out the whole way down," Shiffrin said.

Italian Federica Brignone rounded out the podium. There was a long delay when Austrian Elisabeth Reisinger was taken off the course on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury.

