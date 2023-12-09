Left Menu

Skiing-Shiffrin captures World Cup win 91 in St. Moritz downhill

American Mikaela Shiffrin extended her remarkable World Cup victory record to 91 in the downhill at St. Moritz on Saturday. There was a long delay when Austrian Elisabeth Reisinger was taken off the course on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 17:49 IST
Skiing-Shiffrin captures World Cup win 91 in St. Moritz downhill
Mikaela Shiffrin Image Credit: Wikipedia

American Mikaela Shiffrin extended her remarkable World Cup victory record to 91 in the downhill at St. Moritz on Saturday. The twice Olympic gold medallist recorded a two-run time of one minute 28.84 seconds for her fourth career World Cup downhill win and first at the Swiss resort.

She edged Sofia Goggia of Italy, who finished 0.15 behind after a ski buckled briefly near the end of her second run. "It was so much fun, I'm freaking out the whole way down," Shiffrin said.

Italian Federica Brignone rounded out the podium. There was a long delay when Austrian Elisabeth Reisinger was taken off the course on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023