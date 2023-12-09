WPL 2024 Auction: Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore; UP sign Wyatt
England batter Danielle Wyatt, who was at a base price of 30 lakhs, was roped in by UP Warriorz at her base price.
- Country:
- India
Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield made for a stirring bidding bar as she was roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction in Mumbai on Saturday. Australia's Phoebe Litchfield was the first player to come up for bidding at a base price of INR 30 lakh, she earned a first bid from Gujarat Giants. After a bit of a tussle between UP Warriorz and Gujarat, the auction price zoomed past the 60-lakh mark in no time. Gujarat Giants eventually got her for Rs 1 crore.
Litchfield set the record for the fastest fifty in a women's T20I in 18 balls in October of this year, equaling Sophie Devine's previous best. The left-handed batter finished The Hundred as the team's third greatest scorer, with 279 runs scored at a strike rate of 132.85 for the Northern Superchargers. In her first ODI, Litchfield scored an unbeaten 78 runs off 92 balls. In ODIs, she has a perfect score of 106 not out for the women in yellow.
England batter Danielle Wyatt, who was at a base price of 30 lakhs, was roped in by UP Warriorz at her base price. Meanwhile, India batters Bharati Fulmali, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut and Veda Krishnamurthy went unsold. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: 100 km of viaducts, 230 km pier work completed
J-K students visit Mumbai Naval Base, Dockyard; witness maritime wonders
Mumbai Airport receives "email threat" to blow up T2; demands USD 1 million in Bitcoin
Mumbai airport gets email threat to blow up Terminal 2, sender seeks 1 million dollars in Bitcoin
Pro Kabaddi League: Fazel Atrachali named captain of Gujarat Giants for season 10