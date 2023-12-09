WPL 2024 Auction: Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore
Capitals and Mumbai Indians went head to head for the Australia all-rounder.
Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has been brought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2024 auction here in Mumbai on Saturday. Capitals and Mumbai Indians went head to head for the Australia all-rounder. She crossed the 1-crore mark quite comfortably. After much fierce bidding competition between teams for Australia all-rounder, Sutherland was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore.
Sutherland turned her form around during the Women's Ashes, scoring a Test century and a critical half-century in Australia's lone ODI victory. She thrived in the 2023 WBBL, hitting 288 runs (the most for the Melbourne Stars) and taking 23 wickets (tied for third-most for the season). In Meg Lanning's absence, she has led Australia in the last three matches. In a turn of events, West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, with a base price of 50 lakhs, remained unsold. Indian all-rounder Devika Vaidya remained unsold. Meghna was the first Indian player picked up at this year's WPL auction.
Sri Lanka batter Chamari Athapaththu remained unsold. She led Sri Lanka to a historic T20I series win in England and had a smashing WBBL season where she was Player of the Tournament. Meanwhile, Meghana Singh was sold to Gujarat Giants for 30 lakh at a base price by the Gujarat Giants. Earlier, Phoebe Litchfield made for a stirring bidding bar as she was roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore in the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Australia's Phoebe Litchfield was the first player to come up for bidding at a base price of INR 30 lakh, she earned a first bid from Gujarat Giants. After a bit of a tussle between UP Warriorz and Gujarat, the auction price zoomed past the 60-lakh mark in no time. Gujarat Giants eventually got her for Rs 1 crore. (ANI)
