UP Yoddhas to take on Telugu Titans, seek to continue winning momentum

UP Yoddhas will aim to continue their winning momentum in the Pro Kabaddi League when they face the Telugu Titans in Match 15 which will be played here at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 19:58 IST
UP Yoddhas captain Pardeep Narwal (Image: UP Yoddhas/PKL). Image Credit: ANI
UP Yoddhas will aim to continue their winning momentum in the Pro Kabaddi League when they face the Telugu Titans in Match 15 which will be played here at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Yoddhas put up a dominant display in their previous match at Ahmedabad, beating Haryana Steelers 57-27. They are currently fourth in the table with six points and a score difference of 26.

UP Yoddhas have a superior head-to-head record against Telugu Titans as they have beaten the team from Hyderabad eight times out of 12 matches they played against each other. The Titans won twice while the other two matches were tied. Speaking before the match, UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said they will take one match at a time.

"We have started to show some cohesiveness as a unit and we are trying to play our style of kabaddi. We will only take one match at a time and analyze for the current game so that the players remain focused for what is going on in the mat," he said, according to a release. The Yoddhas will be delighted that their captain Pardeep Narwal has found his form, scoring 12 raid points in the previous game against the Haryana Steelers. Surender Gill top scored with 13 points and the duo are looking dangerous in the attacking front. The defence has been solid for the Yoddhas with the corner defenders Sumit and Nitesh Kumar allowing very little for the opposition raiders to pick on. The defence picked up 20 tackle points in the previous match showing their prowess.

Telugu Titans haven't started the season well as they lost both their matches 32-38 to Gujarat Giants and 28-50 to Patna Pirates, but they can be a dangerous unit, especially with their star raider and Captain Pawan Sehrawat in fine form. (ANI)

