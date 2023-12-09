Left Menu

WPL second edition in February, to be played only at one venue: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday that the second edition of the Womens Premier League WPL will be played only in one city, like it was the case in the inaugural season. Shah said the governing body will soon have a sit-in with WPL franchises to finalise the venue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:10 IST
WPL second edition in February, to be played only at one venue: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
BCCI secretary Jay Shah (Image: BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday that the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played only in one city, like it was the case in the inaugural season. Shah, who is also the WPL committee’s convenor, said the league will start in the second or third week of February, 2024. There were talks of next year’s WPL being played in multiple cities like the IPL. “It is decided that we will have the tournament in February, most probably we will start in the second or third week. “As far as the venue is concerned, it will be held in one state only so that it is better logistically — what if we do not get two venues in one city, that is,” Shah told reporters here on the sidelines of the WPL auction. “Logistics are very important for us this time, next time we can figure it out,” he said. Going deeper into the selection of the WPL venue, Shah said the BCCI has multiple options in front of it. “We can do it either in Bangalore or in Uttar Pradesh. We have so many venues, even in Gujarat, where we have Ahmedabad, Rajkot and after a few years later Baroda can build their own stadium,” he said. Shah said the governing body will soon have a sit-in with WPL franchises to finalise the venue. “Basically, it is a joint call between the franchises and the BCCI. We will sit together and decide. But it will be in one state, that is sure.” The BCCI secretary noted that venue selection will have to be done carefully in order not to clash with the domestic matches. “We will have to see where the venue is available. There are (domestic) matches happening in Gujarat, Chandigarh, Ranchi…it is not that we want to organise (WPL) matches in Mumbai only,” he said. Shah exuded confidence that the WPL will be an even bigger success next year. “It will be more successful this time. The biggest thing that you saw today (in the auction) was that two uncapped players got such big amounts, especially Indian players. “The franchises have shown a lot of interest towards the Indian players which is a big thing,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023