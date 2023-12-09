Mohamed Salah scores his 150th Premier League goal; his 200th for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored his 150th Premier League goal in Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Egypt forward moved up to 10th on the all-time list of scorers in the division, tied with former Liverpool forward Michael Owen.

The goal was also Salah's 200th for Liverpool in all competitions — becoming the fifth player to reach that landmark figure for the Merseyside club.

Salah's deflected effort in the 76th minute levelled the score 1-1 at Selhurst Park after Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in the 57th.

