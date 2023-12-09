Left Menu

England bowl out India for 80 runs in second T20

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 20:33 IST
England Cricket team (Image: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

England bundled out India for 80 runs in the second T20 here on Saturday.

Opting to bowl, Charlotte Dean (2/16), Lauren Bell (2/18), Sarah Glenn (2/13) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/13) took two wickets each as England produced a disciplined bowling attack to leave the hosts in disarray.

For India, Jemimah Rodrigues (30) was the top-scorer, while Smriti Mandhana (10) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 80 all out in 16.2 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 30; Sarah Glenn 2/13, Charlotte Dean 2/16, Lauren Bell 2/18, Sophie Ecclestone 2/13).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

