Commotion outside Wankhede stadium during India Vs England women's T20 match

A commotion was witnessed outside Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai during an India versus England womens T20 cricket match on Saturday evening as a lot of people tried to enter the stadium at once, police said.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 21:30 IST
A commotion was witnessed outside Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai during an India versus England women's T20 cricket match on Saturday evening as a lot of people tried to enter the stadium at once, police said. The authorities had provided free entry through QR codes, said an official.
But they did not expect a big crowd, and when people tried to enter the stadium through the only gate that was open, it led to disorder, he said. A local police team reached the spot and dispersed the mob without using force, the official said.
