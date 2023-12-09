Left Menu

England beat India by four wickets in second T20I, win series

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 21:44 IST
England defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-game series here on Saturday.

Opting to bowl, Charlotte Dean (2/16), Lauren Bell (2/18), Sarah Glenn (2/13) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/13) took two wickets each as England produced a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out India for 80 runs in 16.2 overs.

In reply, England overhauled the target, scoring 82 for six in 11.2 overs.

Defending the total, Renuka Singh (2/26) struck twice in the same over to leave England at 19 for 2 in 3 overs but Alice Capsey (25) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (16) kept them in the hunt.

Spinner Deepti Sharma removed Amy Jones (5) and Freya Kemp (0) in successive deliveries but it was too late in the end.

Apart from Renuka, Deepti (2/4), Saika Ishaque (1/21) and Pooja vastrakar (1/7) were the other wicket-takers for India.

For India, Jemimah Rodrigues (30) was the top-scorer, while Smriti Mandhana (10) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 80 all out in 16.2 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 30; Sarah Glenn 2/13, Charlotte Dean 2/16, Lauren Bell 2/18, Sophie Ecclestone 2/13). England: 82 for 6 in 11.2 overs (Alice Capsey 25 , Nat Sciver-Brunt 16; Renuka Singh 2/26, Deepti Sharma 2/4).

