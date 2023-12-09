England overcomes Indian fightback to secure four-wicket win, lead T20I series by 2-0

Indian bowlers staged a praiseworthy fightback while defending a low total of 81 runs, however, England sealed the three-match T20I series by beating Women in Blue by four wickets in the second T20I at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Indian batters just could not battle the English bowlers, with only Jemimah (30) and Smriti Mandhana (10) getting to double figures. England skittled out India for just 80 runs in 16.2 overs. In the defence of the target, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma showed character, but that just was not enough.

In the run chase of 81, India was off to a solid start as pacer Renuka Singh removed both openers Sophia Dunkley (9) and Danni Wyatt (0), reducing England to 19/2 in three overs. Alice Capsey, the young all-rounder joined forces with the veteran Nat-Sciver Brunt. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, England was 49/2.

England reached the 50-run mark in 6.2 overs. Their 42-run stand came to an when Pooja Vastrakar cleaned up Sciver for 16. England was 61/3 in 7.5 overs.

India staged a small fightback, with spinner Saika Ishaque picking up Capsey for 25. Deepti Sharma also removed Amy Jones (5) and Freya Kemp (0), England was 73/6 in 10.3 overs. However, skipper Heather Knight (7*) and Sophie Ecclestone (9*) guided the team to a four-wicket win.

Renuka (2/26) and Deepti (2/4) took two wickets for India while Saika and Pooja got one each. India lost the series 2-0. Earlier, England bowlers wreaked havoc on Indian batters to bundle out hosts for 80 in 16.2 overs in the third T20I of three-match series here at iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Every England bowler took a wicket while Charlotte Dean and Sarah Glenn bagged two wickets each. In a pretty abysmal batting performance from India, Jemimah Rodrigues was the lone warrior, scoring a vigilant 30 runs against a blistering English assault. Opted to bowl first, Charlotte Dean drew first blood in the game as she removed opener Shafali Verma for a two-ball duck. Smriti Mandhana tried to handle the charge and slammed the boundaries however her innings came to an end as she was removed by Dean.

In the 5th over, Harmanpreet Kaur slammed two back-to-back boundaries before she fell prey to Nat Sciver-Brunt after making 9 runs. Lauren Bell then cleaned up all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the 6th over. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Sophie Ecclestone then removed Richa Ghosh for 4. It was assumed to be all over for India at the Wankhede after their team were reduced to 45/6 after 9.4 overs. India's nightmare continued in the game as well-set batter Jemimah Rodrigues departed after consecutive fours, leaving India tottering at 68-8 after 13 overs.

England's Ecclestone ended India's hopes of going past 100 runs as she removed Saika Ishaque for 8 to bundle out hosts for 80. Brief score: India 80 (Jemimah Rodrigues 30, Smriti Mandhana 10; Sarah Glenn 2-13) lost to England: 82/6 in 11.2 overs (Alice Capsey 25, Nat Sciver Brunt 16, Deepti Sharma 2/4). (ANI)

