Soccer-Conflict forces Palestinian team Jabal Al Mukaber to withdraw from AFC Cup

Palestinian club Jabal Al Mukaber have withdrawn from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup as a result of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the region's governing body has announced.

A statement on the AFC's official website said the Palestine Football Association had informed the Kuala Lumpur-based organisation of Jabal Al Mukaber's decision to pull out of the continent's second-tier club competition.

In Olympics race, Adidas pursues edge in new sports

As sportswear rivals jockey for position ahead of next year's Paris Olympics, Adidas is aiming to stamp its brand on smaller events such as breaking, climbing, skateboarding and BMX. After a high-profile fallout with Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, ended its highly profitable Yeezy shoe line, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden is seeking to reboot its image.

Skiing-Shiffrin captures World Cup win 91 in St. Moritz downhill

American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record-extending 91st alpine skiing World Cup victory when she won the downhill at St. Moritz on Saturday. The twice Olympic gold medallist recorded a two-run time of one minute 28.84 seconds for her fourth career World Cup downhill win and first at the Swiss resort, putting her hand over her mouth in surprise when she slowed to a stop.

Figure skating-Malinin becomes first skater to land all six quads

American teen Ilia Malinin made more history at the Grand Prix Final in Beijing on Saturday, becoming the first skater to land all six types of quad jump in competition, completing the set with a successful quad loop. Despite an early fall on his quad Axel in Saturday's free program, Malinin went on to win his first Grand Prix Final with a score of 314.66. Japan's Shoma Uno was second on 297.34.

NBA roundup: Thunder get past Warriors in OT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 138-136 overtime win over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Thunder have won three of their last four and nine of their last 12, while the Warriors have dropped 10 of their last 14. Jalen Williams scored 28 points for Oklahoma City on 12-of-15 shooting while Chet Holmgren scored 21.

Golf-Major winners Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share lead at Leopard Creek

Close friends Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel share a five-shot lead after the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday, setting up an enthralling final-round contest on home soil between the major-winning South African pair. Former Open champion Oosthuizen tied the course record at Leopard Creek Country Club with a nine-under-par 63, while Schwartzel showed his command of the picturesque course bordering Kruger Park with a third-round 65 for a 15-under-par three-round total of 201 in the DP World Tour event.

Soccer-Eintracht crush Bayern 5-1 in first league defeat of the season

Eintracht Frankfurt pulverised Bayern Munich 5-1 with a sensational three-goal first-half performance on Saturday to snap the champions' unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season. In an explosive first half, Eintracht completely over-ran Bayern and exposed their error-prone backline, scoring three times in 24 minutes.

Soccer-Brave Girona can win LaLiga, says Xavi

Barcelona face high-flying Girona in LaLiga on Sunday, and Barca manager Xavi Hernandez believes this season's surprise package are perfectly capable of winning the title. Girona, with just one defeat, are level on points with leaders Real Madrid, while last season's champions Barcelona are four points behind the top two in third place.

NHL roundup: Oilers edge Wild for 6th straight win

Evan Bouchard scored twice in a three-point outing and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins collected four assists as the host Edmonton Oilers claimed a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday to extend their winning streak to six games. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each notched one goal and one assist for the Oilers in the back-and-forth affair. Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner made 17 saves, more than half of them in the third period. McDavid has collected 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in an eight-game spree.

Soccer-Salah nets 200th goal as Liverpool go top with 2-1 win over 10-man Palace

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool and Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 and go top of the Premier League table after a rip-roaring clash on Saturday. Liverpool top the standings on 37 points, one ahead of Arsenal who face Aston Villa later on Saturday, after a game that centred on the sending-off of Eagles forward Jordan Ayew for a second yellow cards after an innocuous infringement in the 75th minute.

