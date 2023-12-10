Left Menu

Cricket-Forde gets first Windies T20 call up for England series

The 21-year-old Barbadian recently received his first ODI call-up for the three-match series against England which concludes later on Saturday. All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford returns to the squad for the first time since January 2020, while Gudakesh Motie, who missed the India series in August through injury, is also included.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2023 01:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 01:37 IST
West Indies have named seamer Matthew Forde in their T20 squad for the first time as part of a 15-man squad to face England in the first three matches of this month's five-game series. The 21-year-old Barbadian recently received his first ODI call-up for the three-match series against England which concludes later on Saturday.

All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford returns to the squad for the first time since January 2020, while Gudakesh Motie, who missed the India series in August through injury, is also included. All-rounder Andre Russell, who last featured for West Indies at the 2021 T20 World Cup, is another player back in the squad.

This will be West Indies' last home T20 series in 2023 ahead of co-hosting the World Cup with the United States in June. "We have selected a squad that we think gives us the best chance of success in that tournament. We will continue to assess in the lead up to the competition," lead selector Desmond Haynes said ahead of the Dec. 12 to 21 series.

Squad: Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

