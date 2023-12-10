Left Menu

Soccer-Columbus Crew beat LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time

After the break, Carlos Vela, playing what could be his final game for LAFC, tried to capitalise on a defensive miscue but his shot went directly into the arms of Schulte. LAFC finally responded in the 74th minute when Jesus Murillo stole the ball in the Crew's half and found an open Denis Bouanga, whose first attempt hit Schulte in the face.

Soccer-Columbus Crew beat LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time

The Columbus Crew scored first-half goals through Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah to beat holders LAFC 2-1 and win their third MLS Cup title on Saturday.

The Crew dominated possession early on and LAFC's defence succumbed when a Diego Palacios handball in the 31st minute led to a goal by Hernandez, who slotted home his penalty. The Crew doubled their lead four minutes later when Malte Amundsen made one of the best assists of the season with a long pass to Yeboah, who put the ball away to delight the rain-soaked, gold-and-black clad fans at Lower.com field.

LAFC, whose style relies on counter attacking, never got into gear in the first half and Crew keeper Patrick Schulte was not forced to make a save until close to halftime. After the break, Carlos Vela, playing what could be his final game for LAFC, tried to capitalise on a defensive miscue but his shot went directly into the arms of Schulte.

LAFC finally responded in the 74th minute when Jesus Murillo stole the ball in the Crew's half and found an open Denis Bouanga, whose first attempt hit Schulte in the face. The golden boot winner fired the rebound home to cut the deficit but the Crew defence held out to ensure victory on a rainy day in Central Ohio.

