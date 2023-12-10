"I am happy with the effort of my players": Cuadrat following goalless draw against Punjab

Following East Bengal's goalless draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, the Red and Golds' head coach, Carles Cuadrat said that he was happy with the efforts of his players. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Cuadrat said that the players did not show that they were not overconfident in the game.

He added that the home side fought for the three points till the last minute of the game. "I am happy with the effort of my players. We showed that we are not overconfident. We know that we have to fight a lot for the three points and we did that from the first to the last minute," Cuadrat said as quoted on the ISL's official website.

The Spanish head coach accepted that his players lacked in the final pass of the game and if they had made it right, they could have won the game against the Punjab-based side. "However, the lack of a final pass made it a very even match. Any team could (have) won," he added.

He praised the away side and said that they performed well in Kolkata and were good with the defence. He added that statistics of the game suggest that East Bengal were more attacking in the game. "Today they were playing a good defensive game. They were very good in possession. However, if you see the numbers at the end of the match, we were the team with the most attacks and the most arrivals in the box," he added.

Cuadrat showed optimism and further added that they had to look at the positives of the game and work hard in the upcoming matches. "In the end, we got a clean sheet and extended our unbeaten run to three games. We have to look to the positives and work hard," he concluded.

Following the goalless draw, the Kolkata-based side stand in sixth place on the ISL standings with nine points after winning two out of their eight games. The Red and Golds will lock horns against Mumbai City FC in their upcoming match on December 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)