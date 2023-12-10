Elliott scores in stoppage time and Liverpool beats Palace 2-1 to move to top of Premier League

Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp's team came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League.

But it was substitute Harvey Elliott who struck Liverpool's winner with a long-range shot in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park to move the club to the top of the standings.

Liverpool now leads Arsenal by a point after the Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in the late kick off.

Salah had evened the score with a deflected shot in the 76th. Palace had been reduced to 10 men just a minute earlier when Jordan Ayew was sent off.

The home team had taken the lead through Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty in the 57th after he had been fouled by Jarell Quansah.

But the game turned around when Ayew was shown a second yellow card.

Liverpool quickly capitalized as Salah struck his landmark goal. He became the fifth Liverpool player to reach 200 for the club.

Even then, Klopp's team looked set to drop points until Elliott's clincher.

Salah also moved up to 10th in the league's all-time scorers list with 150.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)