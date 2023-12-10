Left Menu

Elliott scores in stoppage time and Liverpool beats Palace 2-1 to move to top of Premier League

Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopps team came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League.But it was substitute Harvey Elliott who struck Liverpools winner with a long-range shot in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park to move the club to the top of the standings.Liverpool now leads Arsenal by a point after the Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in the late kick off.Salah had evened the score with a deflected shot in the 76th.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-12-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 09:13 IST
Elliott scores in stoppage time and Liverpool beats Palace 2-1 to move to top of Premier League
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal as Jurgen Klopp's team came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League.

But it was substitute Harvey Elliott who struck Liverpool's winner with a long-range shot in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park to move the club to the top of the standings.

Liverpool now leads Arsenal by a point after the Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in the late kick off.

Salah had evened the score with a deflected shot in the 76th. Palace had been reduced to 10 men just a minute earlier when Jordan Ayew was sent off.

The home team had taken the lead through Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty in the 57th after he had been fouled by Jarell Quansah.

But the game turned around when Ayew was shown a second yellow card.

Liverpool quickly capitalized as Salah struck his landmark goal. He became the fifth Liverpool player to reach 200 for the club.

Even then, Klopp's team looked set to drop points until Elliott's clincher.

Salah also moved up to 10th in the league's all-time scorers list with 150.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023