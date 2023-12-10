Left Menu

Kyrgios confirms he won't compete at the Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he wont compete at the Australian Open next month because of ongoing injury concerns.The 28-year-old Australian said on social media hell miss the Grand Slam for a second straight year and did not put a timeline on his return from a lingering wrist injury.Obviously had a really tough year with injury, had that knee surgery and came back a little bit too soon and set me back a little bit, then obviously had some wrist issues, Kyrgios said on the subscription website OnlyFans, which he joined on Friday.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-12-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 09:38 IST
Kyrgios confirms he won't compete at the Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Kyrgios, whose name was absent from the entry list for the tournament, pulled out of last season's Australian Open due to knee surgery.

Kyrgios was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but played in just one official singles match in 2023, a straight sets loss on grass at Stuttgart.

Kyrgios teamed with Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles championship.

