Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ukraine must consider its interests in taking part in Paris 2024 says minister; Soccer-Conflict forces Palestinian team Jabal Al Mukaber to withdraw from AFC Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Ukraine must consider its interests in taking part in Paris 2024 says minister

Ukraine must consider whether taking part in next year's Paris Olympics is in the nation's interests but participation is impossible unless the IOC alters its "non-constructive position," Ukraine's sports minister said on Saturday. Matviy Bidnyi, Ukraine's minister of youth and sport, was speaking on national television a day after the International Olympic Committee said Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete in Paris as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems.

Soccer-Conflict forces Palestinian team Jabal Al Mukaber to withdraw from AFC Cup

Palestinian club Jabal Al Mukaber have withdrawn from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup as a result of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the region's governing body has announced.

A statement on the AFC's official website said the Palestine Football Association had informed the Kuala Lumpur-based organisation of Jabal Al Mukaber's decision to pull out of the continent's second-tier club competition.

Baseball-Two-way Japanese star Ohtani agrees to join Dodgers

Japanese dual-threat superstar Shohei Ohtani, the most coveted Major League Baseball (MLB) free agent in recent memory, has agreed to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, he said on Saturday.

Terms of the deal for Ohtani, a marketing bonanza who spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels, were not disclosed but it was reportedly the largest in baseball history, worth more than $700 million over 10 years.

Skiing-Shiffrin captures World Cup win 91 in St. Moritz downhill

American Mikaela Shiffrin claimed a record-extending 91st alpine skiing World Cup victory when she won the downhill at St. Moritz on Saturday. The twice Olympic gold medallist recorded a two-run time of one minute 28.84 seconds for her fourth career World Cup downhill win and first at the Swiss resort, putting her hand over her mouth in surprise when she slowed to a stop.

Soccer-Manchester Utd slump to humiliating 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth

Miserable Manchester United were humiliated 3-0 at home by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as the pressure ratcheted up once again on manager Erik Ten Hag. A midweek victory over Chelsea had offered cause for optimism but in-form Bournemouth exposed just how far Ten Hag's United have fallen this season.

Figure skating-Malinin becomes first skater to land all six quads

American teen Ilia Malinin made more history at the Grand Prix Final in Beijing on Saturday, becoming the first skater to land all six types of quad jump in competition, completing the set with a successful quad loop. Despite an early fall on his quad Axel in Saturday's free program, Malinin went on to win his first Grand Prix Final with a score of 314.66. Japan's Shoma Uno was second on 297.34.

NBA roundup: Thunder get past Warriors in OT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 138-136 overtime win over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Thunder have won three of their last four and nine of their last 12, while the Warriors have dropped 10 of their last 14. Jalen Williams scored 28 points for Oklahoma City on 12-of-15 shooting while Chet Holmgren scored 21.

Soccer-Eintracht crush Bayern 5-1 in first league defeat of the season

Eintracht Frankfurt pulverised Bayern Munich 5-1 with a three-goal first-half performance on Saturday to snap the champions' unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season. In an explosive first half, Eintracht overran Bayern and exposed their error-prone backline, scoring three times in 24 minutes.

NHL roundup: Oilers edge Wild for 6th straight win

Evan Bouchard scored twice in a three-point outing and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins collected four assists as the host Edmonton Oilers claimed a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday to extend their winning streak to six games. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each notched one goal and one assist for the Oilers in the back-and-forth affair. Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner made 17 saves, more than half of them in the third period. McDavid has collected 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in an eight-game spree.

Soccer-Columbus Crew beat LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time

The Columbus Crew scored first-half goals through Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah to beat holders LAFC 2-1 and win their third MLS Cup title on Saturday. The Crew dominated possession early on and LAFC's defence succumbed when a Diego Palacios handball in the 31st minute led to a goal by MVP Hernandez, who slotted home his penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)