Athanaze, Carty help WI beat ENG by 4 wickets, win series by 2-1

Alick Athanaze and Keacy Carty powered West Indies to clinch a four-wicket win against England in the final match of the series at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday. After winning the toss, the Caribbeans decided to field first. Following this, Philip Salt (4 runs from 6 balls) and Will Jacks (17 runs from 20 balls) opened for the English side but failed to make an eye-catching inning.

However, Ben Duckett (71 runs from 73 balls) played a fiery knock and was the only standout batter for the away side. Duckett's stellar knock helped to maintain England's middle order. Later in the first inning, Liam Livingstone (45 runs from 56 balls) kept England moving and assisted them to reach the 200-run mark.

Till the end of the first inning, Gus Atkinson (20 runs from 21 balls) and Matthew Potts (15 runs from 13 balls) stayed on the crease and took England to 206/9. On the other hand, Matthew Forde and Alzarri Joseph led the Caribbean bowling attack after picking up three wickets each in their respective spells. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd scalped two wickets.

Rain played spoilsport in the game, and the target was reduced to 188 runs for the home side. Alick Athanaze (45 runs from 51 balls) had the scintillating start of the inning and set the momentum for his side. Later, Keacy Carty (50 runs from 58 balls) and Romario Shepherd (41 runs from 28 balls) assisted the West Indies to clinch a big win in the game.

Meanwhile, Will Jacks scalped three wickets in his seven-over spell and led the English bowling attack but still failed to defend the given target. Gus Atkinson bagged two wickets, while Rehan Ahmed picked one. Matthew Forde was named the 'Player of the Match during West Indies' four-wicket win in the third T20I. On the other hand, Shai Hope claimed the tag of 'Player of the Series'.

Brief score: England: Ben Duckett 71(73), Liam Livingstone 45(56), Gus Atkinson 20* (21); Matthew Forde (3/29), Alzarri Joseph (3/61), Romario Shepherd (2/50) vs West Indies: Keacy Carty 50(58), Alick Athanaze 45(51), Romario Shepherd 41*(28); Wil Jacks (3/22), Gus Atkinson (2/58), Rehan Ahmed (1/37). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)