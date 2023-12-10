Griffiths, Chaufla bag trophies at Bombay Gymkhana Racketlon

Britain's Luke Griffiths and India's Vikramaditya Chaufla won title in their respective categories at the Bombay Gymkhana International Racketlon Open here.

Griffiths beat brother Leon Griffiths 12-21, 21-17, 21-14, 21-11 in the Elite A category final. Chaufla defeated Switzerland's Graham King to win the B category title. Unseeded Chaufla upset third seed King 20-22, 21-4, 21-13 in the final.

The Indian had beaten compatriot Abhjit Ghagre and top seed Weijei Guidi of Netherlands earlier in the competition.

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Chaufla, a former badminton player, has also represented in the World Racketlon Championships in the previous two editions including the one in Rotterdam this year.

K K Cheema, president of Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA) and association founder Krishna Kotak, presented the trophies to the winners.

