"We played a good game," says Ancelotti after Real's 1-1 draw against Betis

After Real Madrid shared points with Real Betis in La Liga at Benito Villamarin in Sevilla on Saturday, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that it was a competitive and hard-fought game. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that they played well against Betis and it was a fair result.

The Italian coach said that the table-toppers conceded the goal due to their own mistake. he also heaped praise on the home side and said that they played well against Madrid. "We played a good game, which was competitive and hard-fought. We played well in both halves and the result was fair. We conceded the goal when we had the game under control because of a mistake. Betis didn't deserve to lose because they played very well, as did we," Ancelotti said as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

Talking about the game, he added that the Los Blancos controlled the match well since Betis played well. Ancelotti further added that they are looking forward to their upcoming matches in the league.

"The result is good and we are happy with the game. We controlled it well because our opponents played very well. We're still in the lead, this is a very difficult ground and now we're just thinking about our next games. Things don't always go the way you want them to. It was a game full of mistakes and successes on our part. We have to be satisfied with this result, which is good, and continue with the team's positive dynamic," he added. Talking about the dynamics of the game, he hailed Betis' goal and termed it "fantastic."

"The opponent scored a fantastic goal and tied the game. I'm satisfied because you can't always win. We've done well so far, and we'll continue to do well in our upcoming games and in the future," he added. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham scored the first goal of the game in the 53rd minute of the match. However, they failed to keep the lead for a long time. In the 66th minute, Aitor Ruibal equalised the scoreline. After that, both teams failed to score any goals, and the match ended 1-1.

Following the 1-1 draw, the Los Blancos still stand at the top of the standings with 39 points by their name. In their upcoming fixture, Madrid will take on Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday. (ANI)

