Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern's Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury

Gnabry, who has already missed games due to a hip injury and a fractured arm earlier this season, came on in the 66th minute of Sunday's match but limped off the pitch just five minutes later. "Serge Gnabry suffered a muscle tendon injury in the left adductor area during the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt on Saturday," Bayern said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 15:19 IST
Soccer-Bayern's Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury
Representative Image

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry's season has been derailed by yet another injury setback, with the Bundesliga champions saying on Sunday that he picked up a tendon injury in a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Gnabry, who has already missed games due to a hip injury and a fractured arm earlier this season, came on in the 66th minute of Sunday's match but limped off the pitch just five minutes later.

"Serge Gnabry suffered a muscle tendon injury in the left adductor area during the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt on Saturday," Bayern said in a statement. "Gnabry, who had to come off after just five minutes in Frankfurt after coming on as a second-half substitute, will therefore miss the upcoming games."

Bayern, second in the league standings, next travel to face Manchester United in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, before hosting VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023