Soccer-Bayern's Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury
Gnabry, who has already missed games due to a hip injury and a fractured arm earlier this season, came on in the 66th minute of Sunday's match but limped off the pitch just five minutes later. "Serge Gnabry suffered a muscle tendon injury in the left adductor area during the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt on Saturday," Bayern said in a statement.
Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry's season has been derailed by yet another injury setback, with the Bundesliga champions saying on Sunday that he picked up a tendon injury in a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Gnabry, who has already missed games due to a hip injury and a fractured arm earlier this season, came on in the 66th minute of Sunday's match but limped off the pitch just five minutes later.
"Serge Gnabry suffered a muscle tendon injury in the left adductor area during the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt on Saturday," Bayern said in a statement. "Gnabry, who had to come off after just five minutes in Frankfurt after coming on as a second-half substitute, will therefore miss the upcoming games."
Bayern, second in the league standings, next travel to face Manchester United in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, before hosting VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga
UEFA Champions League: Onana errors cost Manchester United three points; Arsenal, Real Madrid secure wins
"He will deal with it": Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag backs under criticism Onana
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat
Leverkusen stays unbeaten in Bundesliga after Boniface's goal rescues a 1-1 draw with Dortmund