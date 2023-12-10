Left Menu

Impact player rule in IPL not encouraging all-rounders to bowl, says Wasim Jaffer

Wasim took to 'X' to express his concerns about how 'impact player' rule has halted the bowling and overall development of all-rounders.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 15:21 IST
Impact player rule in IPL not encouraging all-rounders to bowl, says Wasim Jaffer
Wasim Jaffer. (Photo- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer said on Sunday that the Indian Premier League (IPL) needs to take away the 'Impact Player' rule since it is not encouraging all-rounders to bowl and their lack of bowling is a lack of concern for Indian cricket. Wasim took to 'X' to express his concerns about how 'impact player' rule has halted the bowling and overall development of all-rounders.

"I think IPL needs to take away the impact player rule, as it's not encouraging the all-rounders to bowl much and lack of ARs and batters not bowling is a major area of concern for Indian cricket. Thoughts? #IPL2024 #iplauction2024," said Jaffer. As per the impact player rule, any franchise during the course of the match, can substitute a member of the playing eleven from anyone out of five substitutes named alongside the starting eleven during the toss. This was done to give teams more depth in their batting or bowling.

Coming to the IPL auction for next season, it will take place on December 19 in Dubai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023