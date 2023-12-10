Anurag Thakur to inaugurate Khelo India Para Games 2023 in Delhi on Dec 10

Left Menu

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will formally inaugurate the Khelo India Para Games 2023. More than 1,400 players from 32 states and Union Territories and Services Sports Board are participating in these games between December 10 and 17 at three venues in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 17:29 IST
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo- ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will formally inaugurate the Khelo India Para Games 2023. More than 1,400 players from 32 states and Union Territories and Services Sports Board are participating in these games between December 10 and 17 at three venues in Delhi.A glitzy event awaits the participants at the opening ceremony to be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall located at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Monday. The Delhi Police band will showcase a grand performance during the ceremony, followed by a peppy ensemble by dance artists from the 'We Are One' group who will perform on 'Mitti Mein Mil Jawa' and 'Vande Mataram'.The Games anthem track will set the ball rolling at the opening ceremony, while an LED dance performance on the theme 'Evolution of Para Games' is set to entice the audience. There will also be a special performance put together by SAI officials for the opening ceremony.The cultural programme will conclude with the performance of 'United by Sports' and there will also be a special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the participants.The central government's aim in organising the Khelo India Para Games is to empower all para-athletes. The government has initiated several key projects for the welfare of the physically challenged.

The inaugural Khelo India Para Games are being organised at three venues - Indira Gandhi Stadium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The competition will be held in seven para-sports: athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. Some of India's top international para stars, like Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ashok, and Pramod Bhagat among others will participate.After the immense success of Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games, now Khelo India Para Games is being organized and there is an atmosphere of celebration in the national capital regarding Khelo India Para Games being organized for the first time. This week-long sports festival will be a symbol of inclusivity as well as celebrate human dignity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

