Abrar Ahmed ruled out of 1st Test against Australia, Sajid Khan approved to join Pakistan team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday ruled out spinner Abrar Ahmed from the first Test against Australia in Perth. PCB released a statement to confirm the leg-break googly spinner's absence from the squad after he complained of discomfort in his right leg on the third day of the four-day Test against Prime Minister's XI.

"Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the first Test match against Australia starting in Perth from 14 December. During the first-class game against the Prime Minister XI, Abrar left the field of play due to severe pain in his right leg around his knee," a statement read from PCB. The statement further confirmed that Abrar will undergo an "intervention" on Monday in Perth and will continue with his rehabilitation under the supervision of the team's medical staff.

In his absence, right-arm spinner Sajid Khan has been added to the squad after the chairman of the selection committee Wahab Riaz approved the name of the off-spinner. "Meanwhile, chairman of the selection committee Wahab Riaz on the request made by the team management has approved the name of off-spinner Sajid Khan. Sajid will travel to Perth once his travel arrangement is finalised," the statement further added.

During the course of the game, Abrar bowled a total of 27 overs against the Prime Minister's XI and ended up conceding 80 runs while claiming the wicket of Marcus Harris. The four-day Test was scheduled as part of Pakistan's preparation for their three-match Test series against Australia.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Australia's First Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, and David Warner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)